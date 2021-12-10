Sikkim : “Butterfly Man” Sonam Wangchuk Lepcha Felicitated At ‘Inter-Departmental Futsal Tournament’

NET Web Desk

The “Butterfly Man” of Dzongu, Sonam Wangchuk Lepcha was conferred for his commendable achievement during the last day of ‘Inter-Departmental Futsal Tournament’ held today.

Inter-Departmental Futsal Tournament which commenced on December 3 culminated today at District Administrative Centre (DAC), Mangan ground.

Known as ‘The Butterfly man’, Lepcha who has been felicitated today is known for discovering new butterfly species in Dzongu, named as ‘Chocolate-bordered Flitter’.

Its worthy to note that Sonam Wangchuk Lepcha, a researcher who have been indulged into the hobby of observing butterflies have recently discovered a new butterfly species ‘Chocolate-bordered Flitter’ from Dzongu, Sikkim.

This new butterfly species carrying the scientific name ‘Zographetus dzonguensis‘ has been named after Dzongu in North Sikkim, the place where it was discovered.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Departmental Futsal Tournament was attended by Culture Department, and Roads & Bridges Department minister Samdup Lepcha as the Chief Guest.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Guest lauded the Mangan Sporting Club for organizing this event in coordination with the Sports Department.

Meanwhile, he also urged residents to avail the aids provided by the government.