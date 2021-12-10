TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee Likely To Visit Meghalaya Before Christmas

NET Web Desk

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit the northeastern state of Meghalaya before Christmas Eve.

According to PTI report, Banerjee will visit Meghalaya with an aim to expand the party’s wings across the northeastern state.

Report suggest that the TMC leader might first reach Assam, offer puja in Kamakhya temple of Guwahati, and then next day, she will travel to Meghalaya’s capital, Shillong.

Its worthy to note that recently the former Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, along with 11 of the 17 Congress legislators in the northeastern state joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party.

This overnight development transformed TMC into the principal opposition party in the northeastern state of Meghalaya.