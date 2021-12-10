War-On-Drugs : Assam Police Launches Mobile App To Curb Ongoing Drug Rackets

NET Web Desk

In a bid to eradicate drug menace from the northeastern state of Assam and successfully initiate the “War on Drugs” Campaign, the Assam Police today launched its mobile application named ‘Drugs free Assam’ to collect all information associated with drug rackets operating across the state.

Aiming to generate public awareness against contraband substances, and encouraging citizens to provide specific inputs required during police operations.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the Assam Police Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta stated that growing trend of drug addiction across the state has turned-out to be an immediate concern for both the state & central government.

“Guwahati and the state have turned into a transit point for the infamous drug cartel of the south east Asia. The golden triangle of drugs is made up of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand. Drugs are supplied from across the borders of these countries. This triangle has now become the death triangle.” – asserted the DGP.

“We receive some important leads from public. That’s why we have created this platform where people can alert police about any ongoing drug racket in their areas.” – further added Mahanta.

Its worthy to note that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently directed the state Police to undertake stern measures against anyone associated with the concerned racket.

This move was initiated to curb the utilization and trade of illicit drugs by youth across the state.