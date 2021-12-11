Assam : Ace-Pugilist Mary Kom To Inaugurate Varsity Week Of Dibrugarh University

NET Web Desk

Ace pugilist and six-times world champion from Manipur, Mary Kom is all set to inaugurate the varsity week of Dibrugarh University on December 12.

The Padmabhushan recipient will grace the event as the Chief Guest, and address the youth at the opening ceremony of the university’s 52nd Varsity Week.

However, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal is also expected to attend the event.

The Star-Indian flyweight boxer participated for the first time in 2012 London Olympics, where she clinched the Bronze medal.

In a career that has spanned 20 years, Mary Kom has won the World Championships a record-equaling six times, the Asian Amateur Boxing Championships five times, and is the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at both the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games among other achievements.