Assam Cabinet Extends Tenure Of Women Reservation Till 10 Years, Check Out Other Key Decisions

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to enhance women’s representation in the governance & decision-making processes, the Assam Cabinet on Friday amended laws to provide reservation for women in municipal bodies for 10 years.

For their effective participation, the Assam Nagar Act, 1956 or Assam Municipal Act, 1956 has been amended, providing women’s reservation.

Besides, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1969 has also been amended to extend tenure of women reservation upto 10 years in direct elections to the posts of Councillors of the Corporation.

Chaired by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the cabinet have also undertaken some other key decisions.

In today's Cabinet meeting, we took several decisions including reservation for women in ULBs, Govt jobs to kin of Majuli boat incident, improving water quality in eco-sensitive zones, providing water & sanitation in rural areas and facilitating growth of MSEs, among others. pic.twitter.com/G3VaUTbc8w — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 10, 2021

These include –

A. Setting-up of Assam Agro-Forestry Development Board for incentivising farmers/growers to take-up planting of trees in their land. It will also serve as a platform to establish partnership among farmers, industry & other stakeholders.

B. Land measuring 8.02 acre will be allotted at Basistha under Beltola mouza, Dispur Revenue Circle to Heraka Seva Trust for the construction of Rani Ma Gaidinliu Sanskriti Bhawan to promote unity among citizens.

C. Minimum educational qualification for the post of Female Warden under Directorate of Prison will be changed to “HSLC Passed” through an amendment to Assam Jail Service Rules, 1986.

D. The Cabinet meet has approved the utilization of Tied Component of 15th Finance Commission Grants. Power bills of water schemes and remuneration for volunteers will also be borne by Tied Fund.

E. Support has been provided to kin of Majuli Boat Incident victims. Approval of Government jobs to next of the kin of the deceased.

* Ruprekha Bora Senapati, wife of late Indreswar Bora, offered Government job at Kimin, Lakhimpur.

* Madhumita Das, sister of late Parismita Das, offered job as Lecturer at State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

F. In order to facilitate Micro and Small Enterprises (MSE) Growth, the Assam Procurement Preference Policy, 2021 has been approved.

* Purchase preference to be given to local MSEs and startups of the state.

* MSEs entitled for price preference upto 20% over L1 will be eligible for supply of 25% of total tender value. Rest 75% of tender value will be allowed to L1.

* Tender documents shall be issued free of cost.

* 50% exemption from payment of Earnest Money.

* 50% waiver in payment of Security Deposit.

G. A Superspeciality hospital will be established at Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) campus, North Guwahati in collaboration with the Institute.