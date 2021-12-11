Assam: MoU On Mineral Exploration Project Signed

NET Web Desk

In a bid to explore minerals, an MoU has been signed between the Mines and Minerals Department of the Assam Government and Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL) in the presence of Dr Krishna Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary to the Mines and Minerals Department recently.

Reportedly, the memorandum of understanding is for the exploration of minerals other than coal and lignite in the districts of Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Goalpara.

The MoU was signed by Sri Ananda Kumar Das, Director, Directorate of Geology and Mining, Assam on behalf of the State Government and by Dr Ranjit Rath, chairman-cum- Managing Director, MECL.

It may be mentioned that, under this agreement, MECL will carry out exploration of iron ore, Sillimanite, Rare Earth Elements (REE) etc., in those districts for the next five years. Iron ore is abundant in Goalpara, Dhubri and Karbi Anglong districts.

KK Dwivedi congratulated MECL and assured wholesome cooperation from the government. He expressed that the exploration of these prospective mineral resources will help the State Government to generate a huge amount of revenue in terms of royalty within the next few years. It will also help the State in rapid and sustainable overall development in industrial establishment, employment generation and entrepreneurship development.

He said, “Assam has abundant mineral resources that may be valued at up to Rs 1 lakh crore as per preliminary assessment. I also express confidence that this event may be a turning point for the economic growth of the state and urge MECL for rapid exploration activity to unearth the mineral deposits.