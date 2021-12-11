Assam Police Recovers Diego Maradona’s Signed Watch Stolen From Dubai

NET Web Desk

In a major recovery, the Assam Police along with the Dubai Police managed to get hold of a stolen luxury watch that belonged to legendary footballer late Diego Maradona. This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via Twitter on Saturday.

Reportedly, the accused thief who managed to steal Diego Maradona’s watch was identified as Wazid Hussein who has been arrested in Assam. Further legal action will be taken against the perpetrator said the Assam Chief Minister.

According to CM Sarma, “the Assam Police coordinated with the Dubai Police through Indian federal law enforcement agencies to recover the heritage Hublot watch that belonged to Argentinian football player Diego Maradona.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter, “In an act of international cooperation, Assam Police has coordinated with Dubai Police through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken.”

In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken. pic.twitter.com/9NWLw6XAKz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 11, 2021

On receiving information from Dubai Police through a central agency, the Assam Police arrested the accused Wazid Hussein at 4 am on Saturday morning from his residence in Sivasagar, the Director General of Police informed.

It may be mentioned that, the accused had allegedly flicked the precious and limited edition Hublot watch signed by Maradona when he was working as a security guard for a Dubai based company that was storing the late football player’s belongings in Dubai.

According to Hussein, shortly after stealing the watch he fled to Assam in August this year.

Talking to the media Sivasagar district Superintendent of Police Rakesh Raushan said, “Based on secret information, we had launched an operation last night and apprehended the person from the house of his in-laws. We have also recovered a heritage Hublot watch from his possession. Our investigation is on.”