CDS Bipin Rawat Subtly Promoted Sikkim While Wearing Sikkim Scout Tabs: Colonel DN Bhutia

Sujal Pradhan, Sikkim Correspondent

Ex-Army chief and country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat was Sikkim’s Brand Ambassador. This is a fact not many known to many that he always wears a ‘Sikkim Scouts’ tab said Colonel DN Bhutia (Retd.) Secretary Rajya Sainik Board.

General Rawat visited various corners of the world and UN missions and he always wore a ‘Sikkim Scout ‘tab and many people have asked about what IS Sikkim Scout ? He has always promoted Sikkim subtly hence it would not be wrong he was Sikkim’s Brand Ambassador shared Bhutia.

Colonel DN Bhutia (Retd.) also extended deep condolences on the sad demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other victims in the helicopter crash on behalf of all retired army personnel and Government of Sikkim and from all citizens of the state.

Col Bhutia also added that General Rawat was personally a good friend and had good relations with hills and Sikkim. He also informed me that General Rawat was good in the military academy and he was good at polo, swimming and other physical activities.

It may be mentioned that, Sikkim Scouts are affiliated with the 11th Gorkha Rifles, and use its insignia and flag, with the addition of the words ‘Sikkim Scouts’. They also share the same regimental center in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. General Rawat who is from the Gorkha rifles was the Colonel of the Regiment for 11 Gorkha Rifles and Sikkim Scouts, which is an honorary designation given to a general ranking officer.

So, even though he was not a part of Sikkim Scouts, being the Colonel of the Regiment, he wears the Sikkim Scouts tab.