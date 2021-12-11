Curtain Raiser : Joint Cultural Programme Marking 50th Years Of Bangladesh Liberation Organized In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 11, 2021 : The Border Security Force (BSF) is organizing a series of events to mark the 50th year of Independence of Bangladesh and to highlight the contribution made by BSF in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

In this endeavour, “Maitree Cycle Rally and BSF-BGB Maitree Football Match Series” were organized all along the border roads under Eastern Command of BSF, which received an overwhelming response from all sections including the border population residing on either side of International Border (IB), the counterpart Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), local administration and also all media friends.

In another such initiative, “Joint Cultural Programme with Bangladesh” is being organized on Sunday at 1 PM at Integrated Check Post (ICP), Agartala.

It is a well-known fact that both the countries share common ethnicity and same culture and such events on the border will further boost the spirit of amity and confidence among the border populace on both sides of the international boundary.

The purpose of organizing all such friendly events is to enhance co-operation and goodwill between the two countries, thereby increasing the friendly relations between the people residing in the bordering areas.

Tripura minister of Information and Cultural Affairs, Youth Affairs and Sports and Public Works Department (DWS) Sushanta Chowdhury will be the chief guest on the occasion.

During the event, felicitation of War Veterans, Performance of renowned Troupes from Bangladesh and India, Experience sharing by War Veterans and Release of Coffee Table Book on golden Jubilee of Bangladesh Liberation will be conducted in presence of eminent personalities and state dignitaries.