Draft Notification Approved On Banning Plastic Water Bottles in State of Sikkim

NET Web Desk

In a bid to reduce the use of plastic and protect nature, the Sikkim Government has approved the Draft Notification banning Plastic Water Bottles in the State of Sikkim from 1st January 2022.

keeping in view the protection and conservation of environment, control and abatement of environment pollution due to plastic water bottles the draft is made.

The draft read, “For the benefits and well being of all forms of life, exercising the power delegated to the State Government under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. Draft Notification is herewith published for information of all persons likely to be affected. The general public can view the same and give their comments, suggestions and objections if any within a period of fifteen days from the date of publication via email to [email protected] or [email protected] or in writing to ACS-cum-PCCF, last date being 24th December, 2021.”

According to environmentalists, this draft has been considered as a major step towards protecting the nature and the first step towards it is banning plastic. The Sikkim government has also shown keen interest in taking the step towards environment.