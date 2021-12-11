Meghalaya Legislator Agatha Sangma Urges Centre To Implement Palm Cultivation Mission, After Due Consultation

NET Web Desk

The National People’s Party (NPP) legislator Agatha Sangma urged the Centre to reconsider palm cultivation project, prior to implementing it along Northeastern regions and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha, while discussing about climate change Sangma urged the centre to reconsider this mission, in order to combat its impacts.

During the discussion, Sangma added that in 2020, the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education recommended the grave impacts of palm-oil cultivation, and should only be implemented after proper consultation across areas rich in biodiversity.

“I would request the minister to kindly reconsider this and go into a proper consultation before heading for this mission in the Northeast and Andaman and Nicobar islands where our biodiversity is so rich,” – asserted Sangma.

“We need to refigure our economic and social mindset to green our economies.” – she further added.

Its worthy to note that on August, sanctioned an amount of Rs 11,040 Crore, and approved the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), with an aim to promote domestic cultivation.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), oil palm extension could severely impact 64% of threatened birds globally.

In order to reduce its impacts on biodiversity, palm oil needs to be produced more sustainably by avoiding deforestation.

Therefore, its cultivation across Northeastern regions have stood to be an immediate cause of concern, as Northeastern regions incorporate of rich biodiversity and ageless forest cover.