Mizoram : 247 New Cases Reported, 8.59% Positivity Rate

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram registered a total of 247 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 8.59%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 3066. While, a total of 1,37,952 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 513 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 2876 samples were tested on November 10, 2021, out of which 116 samples belonged to males, while 131 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 148 belonged to symptomatic patients, 85 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,34,373. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 11 positive cases (7.30%), TrueNAT detected 11 (12.50%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 222 (8.46%) & 3 (20.00%) positive cases respectively.