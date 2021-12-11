Mizoram : Assam Rifles Conducts Check-Up Camp For Limb Replacement At Siaha

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an attempt to support individuals lead towards a better future, by providing effective physical control and superior stability, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on Friday conducted measurement and check-up camp for Limb Replacement at Company Operating Base of Siaha district, Mizoram.

The Camp was conducted for initial check up, cast making and measurement of differently abled citizens.

Accordingly, the team of two doctors and 1 technician from a Non-Government Organization (NGO) Jaipur Foot carried out the initial assessments of specially abled individuals.

The main aim of conducting this camp is to provide an opportunity for differently abled persons to lead a normal life without restrain and burden of their injury/ailment.

Meanwhile, the limb replacement camp will support these individuals to earn livelihood for their families and fight back social stigma and prejudices.

Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles remains committed towards development of remote areas of South Mizoram keeping the Motto of “Assam Rifles : Friends of Hill People” as its guiding principle.

The concerned initiative undertaken by Assam Rifles has been appreciated by the local civil administration & populace of Siaha district.