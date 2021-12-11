Mizoram : Security Forces Seized Huge Cache Of Contraband Substances, 4 Held

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against drug menace, a joint operation conducted by Excise and Narcotics Department of Lunglei district, Mizoram Police, and Special Branch of Crime Investigation Department (CID) staff today seized a huge cache of contraband substances from the outskirts of Pukpui village, Lunglei district.

Thorough investigation have led the security forces to confiscate 316.62 gms of Heroin No. 4 and 50,000 tablets (4.915kgs) of Methamphetamine from Lunglei district.

Meanwhile, the security forces have also apprehended four persons, and seized a transport vehicle bearing the registration number MZ04A-0791.

These four accused have been identified as : Novala – a resident of Zokawthar, Champhai district; Lalbawihliana – a resident of Zokhawthar, Champhai district; Dokapthanga – a resident of Zokhawthar, Champhai district; and Malsawmdawnga – a resident of Hauruang village, Lunglei district.

According to officials, the market value of the drugs is worth Rs. 13,750,000 – (Heroin No. 4 : Rs.1,250,000 and Methamphetamine Rs.12,500,000).

Furthermore, the apprehended individuals have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.