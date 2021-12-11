National Lok Adalat in Tripura : Rs 2.74 Crores Collected For Disposing 396 Cases

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 11, 2021 : A National Lok Adalat was conducted on Saturday by the Tripura State Legal Services at 54 places across the state.

In a press communiqué issued by the Tripura State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), it is informed “Today, National Lok Adalat was conducted throughout the state for various types of cases like MACT Appeal Cases, MACT Cases, Matrimonial Cases, NI Act Cases, Civil cases and Criminal compoundable cases and pre-litigation Bank Loan Recovery cases, Tata Motor Finance Ltd. Recovery cases, etc.”

In total, 2,538 cases comprised of 700 pending and 1,838 pre-litigation cases were taken up in 54 courts across the state on Saturday.

Out of them, a total 396 cases comprising of 95 pending and 301 pre-litigation cases were disposed and Rs 2,74,29,381 have been collected as the total settlement amount.