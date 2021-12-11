Sikkim To Introduce Electric Vehicles Under Gangtok Municipal Corporation

NET Web Desk

Electric vehicles (EV) is future and India has already committed itself that by 2030 India will be ready for EV and in order to attain the same Power Department, Government of Sikkim, organized an Awareness Programme on Electric Vehicle (E.V) / Charging Station “GO ELECTRIC” under Gangtok Municipal Corporation.

The main takeaway of the meeting was that there will be 29 charging infrastructures for Electric Vehicles soon and free parking for Electric vehicles and GMC support to build parking spaces for the Electric Vehicle. Infrastructures with 40KV should be built to facilitate the new initiative.

The programme was graced by Mayor GMC, Nell Bahadur Chettri, Deputy Mayor GMC, Tshering Palden Bhutia, Commissioner GMC, Hem Kumar Chettri, Councilors and officials of the Power and Transport Departments.

At the outset, Divisional Engineer (Mech.), GMC, Deshpath Lama gave an introductory speech about energy conservation and how GMC can play a role to provide charging stations for Electric Vehicles. There will be 29 charging infrastructures for Electric Vehicles soon informed during the meeting today.

Additional Chief Engineer (Transport), Sonam Sangdarpa and MVI Transport, Ritesh Dahal, briefly explained about the policies made by the Transport Department which includes incentives to vehicle owners.

SE cum Nodal Officer (SDA) Power Department, Pemba Lepcha, talked about free parking for Electric vehicles and GMC support to build parking spaces for the Electric Vehicle. He also said that infrastructures with 40KV should be built to facilitate the new initiative.

General Manager (CENERGIST), Niranjan Bose made a PowerPoint presentation about Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency. He also briefed about the usage of Electric Vehicles in order to save the environment. The programme was supported by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, Government of India.