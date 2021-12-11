Sikkim’s Per capita GSDP doubled in two years: CAG Report

Sujal Pradhan, Sikkim Correspondent

Per capita Gross State Domestic Product is one the main indicator of any states economic health and Sikkim’s per capita Gross State Domestic Product is ₹ 4,87,196 during 2019-20 financial year and it was Rs 2.5 lakh during 2017 -18 financial year it means Sikkim is healthy in terms of economic health.

The data can also be interpreted as Per capita Gross State Domestic Product has almost doubled in last two years. In the year 2017, per capita expenditure in rural areas is Rs 1,444.06 and it is Rs Rs 2,538.11 for urban areas.

Sikkim’s per capita GSDP (gross state domestic product) is about Rs 4.86 lakh, roughly three times the national average. Sikkim is also one of the fastest-growing states in the country, with its GSDP the State at current prices, during 2015-20 ranged between 10.60 per cent (2018-19) to 25.54 per cent (2017-18). During 2019-20, the GSDP at current price was ₹ 32,496 crore, up from ₹ 28,723 crore in 2018-19, representing an increase of 13.14 per cent which was much higher than that of national growth rate (7.21per cent).

The per capita GSDP of the State (₹ 4,87,196) was also more than the per capita GDP of India (₹ 1,51,677) during 2019-20. The State Finance Audit Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year ended 31 March 2020 on the Government of Sikkim has been laid before the State Legislature on 8 December 2021.