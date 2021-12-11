The Assamese Community Is Unsafe Because Of aggression: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Appealing to the people to introspect at this critical juncture to make the Assamese community stronger, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that “Despite the sacrifices of several hundred youths during the Assam movement the Assamese community is still not safe. Rather it is more vulnerable as a huge tract of land of the state has come under encroachment. The Assamese community has lost economic power and their political authority is greatly challenged today.”

CM Sarma further said, “Around 40 per cent of Assam land is under the grip of aggression from illegal immigrants. Both indigenous Assamese and Muslims are not safe in the state because of this aggression.”

Urging the people to unite together in order to safeguard the language, art & culture and land rights of the Assamese people, he said the State government has been making unrelenting efforts to boost harmony within the community and said that eviction at Gorukhuti in Sipajhar and the agricultural revolution it has launched is the beginning of a new movement for regaining the rights of the Assamese.

The Chief Minister said that the sacrifices and heroism of the martyrs of six-year-long Assam agitation would continue to inspire the people of the state to embark on a new economic and political movement for the survival of the Assamese community. While speaking at the “Shradhanjali” programme organized by the Assam Accord Implementation Department on the occasion of “Swahid Divas” the chief minister urged all to unite for a better and wholesome Assamese society.

It may be mentioned that, the Chief Minister released the 2nd and 3rd volume of the database on Assam agitation titled “Asom Andolonor Tathyakosh”.

He also ceremonially launched a Rs 5-crore corpus fund to benefit people affected by the agitation. Chief Minister said that martyr Khargeswar Talukdar sacrificed his life for safeguarding the state’s land from the aggression of illegal migrants at Bhabanipur on this day in 1979 while taking part in the spontaneous mass movement.

“To uphold the pride of the Assamese people, more than 850 youths of the state lost their lives in the Assam agitation, and added that their sacrifices would continue to inspire us to move ahead with the new economic and political movement launched in the state for the greater interest of the Assamese community,” said CM Sarma.