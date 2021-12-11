Top Brass Of Drugs Enforcement Meet On Fight Against Drugs

NET Web Desk

In a major offensive against drugs, the northeastern states have geared up to fight the its menace in the region.

In a recent meeting, the chiefs of all drug-law enforcement agencies of the Northeast and central forces deployed in the region met in Guwahati. The main reason behind the meeting was to brainstorm and find innovative ways to keep the drug menace away.

The workshop was organized by Assam CID, in association with the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB), New Delhi. Speaking at the workshop NCB DG (Director General) SN Pradhan said, “NCB’s regional office will work in harmony with the drug-law enforcing agencies and central armed forces deployed in the Northeast. It is a must to check the drug business and transit in the region.”

“Drugs mafia transit drugs from Myanmar and the Golden Triangle via the northeastern states, mainly through Assam. It is why Assam has started its war against drugs. In the past six months, the Assam Police registered 1,700 drug-related cases, besides the arrest of 2,900 people under the NDPS Act. The state police force has also seized drugs and tablets worth around Rs 325 crore during the period,” State DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

“We have launched an App – drugs free Assam – to intensify the war against drugs. If any person has any information regarding drugs, he can upload that information to this App for the police to act promptly, “He added.

The officers of various agencies of the Northeast will get training on Dark Web, Tor Browser, crypto currencies, Blockchain Technology, Digital Forensic etc., at this workshop.

ADGP (CID) AYV Krishna said, “By using Dark Net and Cryptocurrencies, the online drug business is going on. It is a big challenge for law-enforcement agencies. This workshop will help us to check the latest trend of the drug business.”