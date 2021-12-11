Tripura Government Approves Setting-Up Of Buddhist University In Sabroom

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to foster the ideologies and philosophical values of Buddhism, and its religious knowledge emphasizing an individual’s path through enlightenment & salvation, the Tripura Government has given its approval for the establishment of a Buddhist university in Manu Bankul in Sabroom.

According to PTI report, the state government have given a ‘Letter of Intent’ to Bahujana Hitaya Education Trust for its establishment.

Meanwhile, students from 31 countries will get an opportunity to pursue their studies, and research in Buddhist literature, culture and tradition in the proposed varsity.

Officials are also planning to establish medical, technical and general degree colleges on the concerned campus.

“The state government has already given Letter of Intent for establishing the Buddhist university at Manu Bankul of Sabroom subdivision in South Tripura district,” – asserted the Director of Higher Education Nripendra Chandra Sharma.

Sharma further added that the organization will soon prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for setting-up all required infrastructural establishments at the proposed site.

The state government will forward a bill in the assembly for setting up the university once necessary facilities are constructed, he said.

Furthermore, the Sabroom legislator Sankar Roy said that a plot measuring 25 acres has been given to the Buddhist organisation to set up the varsity.

“If everything falls in the right place, the foundation stone of the project will be laid within a month or two,” he said.

Currently, the northeastern state of Tripura have three universities – Tripura University, which is a central varsity, state-run Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) University and privately-owned Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) University.