Assam : 2 Wild Elephants Succumbed Due To Suspected Poisoning In Karbi Anglong

NET Web Desk

The carcasses of two wild elephants reported to have succumbed due to suspected poisoning have been found at Borbhetagaon, in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

According to a forest department spokesperson, post-mortem of the pregnant elephant and her male calf were conducted by wildlife veterinarians from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation in Kaziranga.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the cause of death of the elephants is due to suspected poisoning.” – asserted the spokesperson.

However, cases have also been registered against the miscreants under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and further investigation on the same is underway.

According to IANS report, the spokesperson claimed that atleast 70 elephants have died due to various causes so far this year.