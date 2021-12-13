Assam-Based Independent Journalist, Nanda K Dewan Conferred With ‘Community Development & Global Peace Journalism 7th International Award 2020’

NET Web Desk

Assam-based youth leader & independent journalist, Nanda Kirati Dewan has been conferred with the ‘Community Development & Global Peace Journalism 7th International Award 2020’, for his outstanding contribution in reporting the community concerns.

The 7th edition of this international award has been jointly hosted by the American Nepal Press Club, in association with the National Press Club, Nepal.

The Cabinet Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Rights, Rajendra Prasad Shrestha presented the International Journalism Award to Nanda K Dewan in Kathmandu, Nepal, in presence of journalism fraternities, representative of various foreign embassies, news executives and distinguished guests co-ordinated by Ishwor Raj Dhakal, ANPC Nepal chapter president.

A Mass Communication & Journalism graduate, Dewan was earlier voted as ‘Top 10 Gorkhas’ of Assam by ‘Sapariwar’ – a Nepali language monthly-magazine published from Guwahati.

At just the age of 22 years, Dewan was adjudged with the Honorary Associate Membership of the Gauhati Press Club. He was also awarded with the ‘National Emerging Journalist 2009’ in Kalimpong, West Bengal.

The President of America Nepal Press Club, Yam Kumar Sunuwar asserted “the 7th edition of this International Journalism Award being awarded to Nanda K Dewan out of 11 nominations from 10 nations globally for his continuous contributions towards community and development journalism over the last 15 years documenting socio-economic and political developments and leading community civil society organization as a frontline journalist, recording recent affairs and historical matters of the community, raising issues, plights and concerns in democratic parameters and ensuring their rights enshrined in the constitution.”

However, the National Press Club, Nepal president Ram Krishna Karmacharya – a senior-journalist and editor-in-chief of ‘Astitwa’ congratulated Dewan for the recognition, and added, “It is an International Triennial award initiated in the year 2000 which was previously won by decorated journalists from America twice, Canada, German, France to name a few. It is for the first time in it’s 21 years old history of institution of this award, NPC in association with ANPC jury committee for it’s 7th edition selected young 33-yrs-old community development journalist from long ago trouble-torn North Eastern state of Assam. I bless him and expect him to contribute on cross cultural ties between tribes of Nepal and NE India hence work Indo Nepal Relations with broader look beyond boundaries and border trade.”

The Senior Community Development Journalist, Dewan acknowledged the award as one of the highest honour for his journalism fraternity and the community he represents.

He elaborated how community development journalism basically emerges as an evolution of digital media raising communities concerns, documenting developments.

A specialized independent stream of journalism, the concerned genre evolves from developing countries, small cities and towns, with an intent to seek attention of the authority concerns and thereby look for solutions.

Dewan further added that “community development journalism yields results only after continuous coverage and rolling reporting over the time so that public opinion is generated and authorities acts on the matter.”

In order to explain the same, he highlighted instances which prevailed across his own region, and asserted the democratic demands of tribes and communities of NE India where some of them achieved statehood while several were given autonomy.

He further claimed that Indo-Nepal Relations cannot be reviewed from the prism of trade and diplomacy, it’s about cultural connections – connecting communities and human civilisation.

“We should rise about geography and take pride of our rich heritage and shared history.” – added Dewan.

Dewan is being awarded with the 7th edition of the prestigious international journalism award.

Moreover, the earlier awardees include –

1. Andrew Mollisson, President, National Press Club of America in 2000.

2. Peter May, President of International Institute of Journalism, Germany in 2003.

3. Casper De Stoppelallar , Freelance Journalist, Natherlands in 2006.

4. Rosellie Leslie Dickson, Executive Director , Press Club of Canada in 2009.

5. Yam Kumar Sunuwar , Senior Peace Journalist from USA and Editor Asstitwa in 2012-13.

6. Noemie Pannetier, Independent Community Journalist from France 2016-17.

Community-based developmental concerns recognize and engage community members and local organization as assets and partners in finding sustainable solutions to development challenges.

Furthermore, the Community Development & Global Peace Journalism International Awards aims to encourage media to report narratives that offer a voice to marginalized sections of societies – ethnic/racial/religious minorities, women, youth, and migrants.