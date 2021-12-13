Assam : Centre Released Over 760 Crores For Bodoland Territorial Council During Last 3 Years; Claims DoNER Minister

NET Web Desk

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) released a total of Rs 749.63 Crores under Special Package for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for various developmental projects during the last 3 years.

According to a written reply forwarded by the DoNER Minister, G. Kishan Reddy, the department does not release funds to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) directly.

However, the Ministry provided funds to the Assam Government under Special Package for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

As per PIB report, under this special package of Rs.750 crore, 65 projects for Rs.749.63 crore have been sanctioned, against which Rs.714.24 crore have been released including Rs.3.85 crore during the last three years.

So far 54 projects worth Rs.589.11 crore have been completed and remaining projects are currently at various stages of implementation.

Funds to the Assam Government for the sanctioned projects are released, after required documents are received from the state governments, as per scheme guidelines.

These documents include – utilisation certificates, physical and financial progress etc.

Furthermore, the Government of India (GoI), Assam Government, and Bodo Groups, such as – All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), & National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) factions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on January 27, 2020.

According to this MoU, the Assam Government may earmark a sum of Rs.250 Crores per annum for a period of three years for special development of area under BTC.

Besides, the centre might also contribute an additional amount of Rs.250 Crores per annum for the same period.

During November 2021, the Assam Government have forwarded 3 project proposals worth Rs. 265 Crores, under the special development package of BTC.