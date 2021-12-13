Assam CM Scheduled To Meet With PM Modi, Seek Blessings At Kashi Vishwanath temple

NET Web Desk

In a bid to usher in prosperity within the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently tweeted that he will be visiting and taking blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, CM Sarma is also about to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states.

Sarma said in a tweet said, “Today there is an opportunity to visit Banaras to participate in the meeting of Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states organized under the leadership of respected Prime Minister. For the all-round development of the state, I will also get the privilege of praying by visiting Kashi Vishwanathji,”

It may be mentioned that, on Monday, the PMO informed that the Chief Ministers of 12 states and deputy chief ministers of nine states will be present during the inauguration of the Vishwanath Corridor project, that connects two iconic landmarks in the temple town – the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the Ganga ghats in Varanasi.