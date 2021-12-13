Assam: Security Forces Manage To Kill Alleged Abductor, Opens Fire In Retaliation

NET Web Desk

According to police reports, the security forces on Sunday managed to kill a gang member who had allegedly abducted a man. The PTI further reported that the killing happened in Karbi Anglong district’s Kania Engti village.

While talking to the media, Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police Pushpraj Singh said, “The incident took place between 1 pm and 2 pm on Sunday. The deceased person has not been identified yet.”

As per initial investigation, the abducted person has been rescued safely and he was an employee of a company engaged in construction work on the national highway.

Following strong inputs and information, the joint team of Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force reportedly opened fire when they saw the suspect firing at them.

An official of Assam Police said that the security forces had fired in retaliation and the man was injured. He succumbed to his injuries at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

The official further said, “We had information that the kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh as ransom and the sum was to be handed over on Sunday.”

Reportedly, a pistol and ammunition were recovered from the deceased while a in-depth investigation is underway.

It may be mentioned that, earlier many instances of police shooting have taken place in Assam. As per NCRB data, till September, at least 26 suspected militants and criminals have been shot dead in gunfights with the police since the current Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office on May 10.

However, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that police have “full operational liberty” to fight against criminals but in lawful manner.