Assam: Two More Foreign Returnees Tested Positive; Omicron Yet To Be Ascertained

NET Web Desk

While the entire state is fighting from Covid-19, particularly the Omicron variant, two more international passengers, a lady who returned from the US and a man who came from Qatar, tested Covid positive in Assam in the last 24 hours. Both the international travelers arrived in the state early this month.

Reportedly, Health department officials said on Sunday evening that they are hoping that the genome sequencing report of five other foreign travellers, who tested positive a few days ago after arrival in the state are safe.

In the meantime, Rumours of Omicron infection in the person who just returned from Qatar was done by a section of the media and widely circulated on social media, astonished people across the state on Sunday morning. The currently hospitalized in Tezpur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) in northern Assam, but the hospital administration nulled the report.

It may be asserted that TMCH superintendent Dr Madhab Rajbongshi said the Qatar returnee tested Covid positive in the RT-PCR test on Saturday.

Dr Rajbongshi further added that, the confirmation of Omicron variant is not possible in RT-PCR test and the genome sequencing can only ascertain the Covid variant.

According to an administration official of Tezpur, the patient 33-year-old man who reached Mumbai from Qatar and arrived at Guwahati airport on December 4 and interestingly, the patient has taken both doses of the Covid vaccine in Qatar.