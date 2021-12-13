Families Of COVID victims To Receive Ex-Gratia In Kamrup-Metro

NET Web Desk

In a major respite for COVID victims, the District Administration of Kamrup-Metropolitan has today announced ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for the next of kin of COVID-19 victims.

Reportedly, the financial compensation (ex-gratia) will shortly be disbursed by the Kamrup-M district administration under the “State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)”.

An official release has been sent out by the District Administration which reads, “an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000/- (Rupees fifty thousand only) is to be provided to the NOKs of each COVID deceased under SDRF in respect of Kamrup Metropolitan district.”

It further reads, “Claim forms have already been provided at all Circle Offices and all concerned beneficiaries are requested to collect the same from concerned Revenue Circle of Kamrup Metropolitan district or directly from the Deputy Commissioner & Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Kamrup Metropolitan District and submit accordingly with all required documents.”