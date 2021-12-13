IAF Chopper Crash : Mortal Remains Of Martyred Personnel Havildar Satpal Rai Reaches Darjeeling

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Wrapped in tricolor, the mortal remains of Havildar Satpal Rai, who lost his life in the recent IAF Chopper’s crash reached his hometown on Sunday in Takdah, Darjeeling.

The braveheart was martyred in the tragic incident of Indian Air Force (IAF)’s Mi-17V5 helicopter crash, which claimed the lives of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife – President of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Madhulika Rawat, along with other brave personnel.

The helicopter crashed shortly in Coonoor, after it took-off on December 8 morning from the Sulur Air Force base in Tamil Nadu. All the personnel, along with General Bipin Rawat’s spouse were travelling in the chopper to the Defence Service Staff College in Wellington for attending a cadet interaction programme.

Havildar Satpal Rai served as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

As per sources, Rai’s son Bickal (20) could not identify the body at the mortuary in Delhi and had requested for a DNA test. On request, DNA samples were collected from Rai’s mother Santu Maya (68) and Bickal.

After the culmination of all medical processes, mortal remains of Satpal Rai reached the Alpha Zone of Bagdogra Airforce station through an aircraft at around 12:30 PM, which was later taken to 158 Base Hospital at Bengdubi for the last tributes.

Top army officials from the Trishakti Corps, along with air force officers, police officers, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, MLAs Anandamoy Barman and Neeraj Zimba, Siliguri Municipality chairman Gautam Deb, Satpal’s wife Maidira and son, Rifleman Bikal Rai, along with several other dignitaries paid their last tributes to the braveheart.

Army personnel from 8 Gorkha Rifles paid a gun salute to Rai.

The mortal remains was then taken to his native village in Takdah, Darjeeling with full military honour.

Son of Havildar Satpal Rai, Bikal asserted “I am proud of my father but my heart will never accept this loss.”

Darjeeling MP Raju Bist through a press communique asserted that “On behalf of the grateful nation, the people from Darjeeling hills, Terai, Dooars and Gorkhas from across India, today I paid my deepest respects to Havaldar Satpal Rai ji at Bengdubi, Military Base in Bagdogra.

Living up to the finest traditions of the Indian Army and Gorkha Paltan, Hav Satpal Rai of 5/11 Gorkha Rifles served our nation for the past 21-years and unto his last breath. He was a very highly regarded soldier and someone very close to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat ji. I have been informed that Hav Rai had wanted to retire, however Gen Rawat had told him to wait so that they could retire together. It was perhaps fated that two brave warriors were together till their last.”

“I assure his family that they are not alone, and that we all stand with them, like a family, today and always.” – the MP further added.

Rai is survived by his mother, wife Mandira, a daughter and son Bickal, who serves as a Rifleman in the same regiment as his father — the 5/11 Gorkha Rifles.

The mortal remains arrived on the fourth day after the accident.

Its worthy to note that the lone survivor of the chopper crash, Group Captain Varun Singh has recently been shifted to Bengaluru for further medical treatment.