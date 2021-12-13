Mizoram CM Meets Myanmar Parliamentarians, Discusses Refugee Influx

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Myanmar Parliamentarians on Monday called-on the Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga at CM’s Conference Room to discuss about the issue of Myanmar refugee migration.

During the meeting, Zoramthanga ensured that all Myanmar nationals, who have crossed the borders, and undertook refuge in the wake of military coup of February 1, shall be supported by the northeastern state.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also asserted the representatives that he has informed the situation of the Myanmar nationals to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Zoramthanga further conveyed that India plays a crucial role in setting an example to bring back democracy in Myanmar and he assured the refugees of initiating required steps to improve the situation across the war-torn country.

The representatives further conveyed their gratitude to the Mizoram Government, student-bodies, church, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and residents for extending constant support and providing a safe ground for Myanmar nationals along the northeastern state.

Furthermore, the MPs told the Chief Minister that people of Mizoram, makes them feel like citizens, who are back to their long-lost residences.