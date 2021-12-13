Mizoram : Security Forces Seized Huge Cache Of Contraband Substances, 4 Held

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against drug menace, the Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram on Sunday seized a huge cache of contraband substances from the World Bank Stretch between Sialsuk and Selam village, Mizoram.

Thorough investigation have led the security forces to confiscate 528 grams of Heroin No 4.

The security forces at around 4:10 PM along the concerned region seized 504 grams of Heroin No 4.

Two women drug traffickers, identified as, Evy Lalramhluni – a resident of Venghlun Thenzawl and Vanlalzapi – a resident of Thenzawl have also been apprehended by the security forces.

On the same evening at 7:30 PM, 24 grams of Heroin No.4, belonging to another two women were also recovered by the security forces.

Furthermore, the apprehended individuals have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

If convicted under the court of law, all these apprehended will face 20 years of imprisonment with a fine of upto 2 lakhs.