Nagaland CM To Launch Online ILP Module On December 16

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to ease the process for tourists visiting the northeastern state of Nagaland without any hindrance, the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will launch the online Inner Line Permit (ILP) Module on December 16 at 10 AM in the Chief Minister’s Residential Complex, Kohima.

Developed by the Directorate of Information Technology & Communication, the module will be initiated for all the categories of ILP Applicants.

The ILP entails permit to official travel documents issued by the Central government, in order to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected/restricted area for a limited period.

A British-era regulation designed to preserve ethnicity and culture of the northeastern tribals, ILP requires all Indian citizens to secure a special permit for entering the border states and regions of the North-East India.

The permit system is still in force in Nagaland as well as Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.