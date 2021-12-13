National Lok Adalat In Arunachal Pradesh : 450 Pre-Litigation & Pending Cases Disposed, 447 Cases Settled

NET Web Desk

A National Lok Adalat was recently conducted by Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) where a total of 450 pre-litigation and pending cases were disposed with the settlement amount of over Rs 1.86 crore.

According to UNI report, a total of 2476 cases were listed for the hearing, out of which, 447 cases were settled at the Lok Adalat.

Incorporating of 19 benches, the National Lok Adalat was held across the frontier state with a settlement amount of Rs. 1,86,84,082.97, as informed by the Member Secretary of APSLSA, Jaweplu Chai.

The Lok Adalat were held at the District & Sessions Courts at Yupia, Pasighat, Tezu, Bomdila and Ziro, Additional District & Sessions Courts at Basar, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) courts of Aalo, Yupia, Pasighat, Ziro, Seppa, Roing and Changlang, and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) courts of Yupia, Tawang, Namsai, Koloriang, Khonsa, Daporijo and Longding.

Meanwhile, the settlement amount was handed over to the litigants and financial institutions during the Lok Adalat.

Besides, the cases listed for the hearing included criminal compoundable cases, bank recovery cases, Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) cases, etc.