Over 46,000 Schools Of Assam To Be Evaluated In Two Phases Next Year: Assam CM

NET Web Desk

Covering more than 42 lakh students in two phases next year, the state government will undertake a gigantic evaluation procedure- ‘Gunotsav’, that would cover over 46,000 schools.

An official statement said that, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presiding over the meeting discussed the detailed framework for the project.

The proposed exercise will cover 46,251 government, provincialised, and tea garden-managed schools covering 42,51,524 students.

It may be mentioned that, ‘Gunotsav’ is an accountability framework for improving the quality of elementary education which includes learning outcomes of children along with co-scholastic activities and use of resources, including community participation.

The Assam chief minister asked the officials to develop the implementation framework focusing on the celebration of quality and to ensure quality education with improved learning outcomes.

The adviser to the education department, Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, principal secretary to the education department, B Kalyan Chakraborty and other senior officials of the department were present in the meeting.