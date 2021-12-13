Sikkim-Based Mangar Language Expert Bishnu Rana Conferred With ‘Humanitarian Excellence Award 2021’

NET Web Desk

Sikkim-based Mangar language expert Bishnu Rana has been conferred with the ‘Humanitarian Excellence Award 2021’, for his outstanding contribution in promoting and preserving the Mangar language, its traditions & culture.

Serving as the editor of Sikkim Herald (Mangar) language in Information & Public Relations (IPR) Department, Rana has been presented with the recognition on December 10 which marked the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

Organized by Human Rights & Social Justice Department, the ceremony was attended by Jibesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour Resources & Information Technology Department as the chief guest.

Popularly known as ‘Akha Lippi’ script, the Mangar language falls into the family of Tibeto – Burmese, which is broadly divided into three categories – Kham, Kaika, and Mangrati.

Although, the first two category of Mangar language – Kham and Kaika is usually found to be spoken in the areas of West Nepal but the latter category – Mangrati is spoken in the areas of Darjeeling, Sikkim and Dooars.