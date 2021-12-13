Tripura Agar Cultivation : ‘Z Black Diamond Agarwood’ Kicks-Off Journey By Signing MoU Worth 300 Crores

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 13, 2021 : Signing an agreement of Rs 300 crore with the Tripura government for atleast five years, ‘Z Black Diamond Agarwood’ LLP company kicked-off its journey on Sunday at Purba Hurua of Dharmanagar under North district.

The main purpose of this company is to inoculate Agarwood.

Speaking in the programme held at Dharmanagar, the Assam-based Managing Director of the Company Tamjid Ali asserted that their company has gained a special recognition in the world of inoculation. Elaborating further, Ali mentioned that herbal inoculation is conducted among plants through a scientific manner.

Currently, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement was signed with the state government on December 9 last.

According to the same, 70% of the financial assistance will be provided by the company to the farmers and the remaining 30% will be provided by the state government to the farmers through banks, he added.

MD said “Until now, agar extracts were found in 12 to 15 percent of the trees. But it is possible to get 100% agar through this method. Although a local clique is running various propaganda against it”.

Tamjid Ali hopes that Tripura will become the second Bangkok globally, through the expansion rate of agar cultivation, taking place across the state.

“A MoU worth Rs 300 crore has been signed with the state government for a minimum period of five years. The company said that it would provide all possible assistance to the farmers keeping in view the agreement”, he asserted.

District council president Bhabatosh Das said he had planted 1,000 agarwood trees himself. “But I never thought about seeing the benefits from these. Attending this meeting, I am seeing that my plan was fruitful. Agriculture is the main occupation of this state. The soil of Tripura is very developed. We are much more fortunate in terms of land than other states. It is becoming possible to make special agricultural and commodities available in different states.”

He thanked Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for his concerned efforts to associated with its expansion. Many in the state are now abandoning rubber and choosing agar to build an economic base, said Das and added that their dream won’t fail.

Senior ICA Officer Chandan Sarkar, Social Worker and Nirmal Sinha, Upa-Pradhan of Shanicherra Gram Panchayat also attended the programme.