Weapons Exhibition & Documentary On Bangladesh Liberation War Organised By BSF Kohima

As part of the 50th Anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation, the 37 Battalion BSF Chedema, Kohima, Nagaland organised a Weapon Exhibition and also showed a documentary on the Bangladesh liberation war today at BSF Camp, Chedema. The exhibition was attended by civil dignitaries, local villagers, school teachers and students.

According to Ukhrul Times report, the exhibition showcased various types of weapons and equipment used by the BSF. The children were given the opportunity to explore the weapons and equipment through a series of interactive displays and live demonstrations. It may be mentioned that this year, Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of its Independence. On March 26, 1971, Bangladesh was proclaimed as an independent nation by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and this led to the Bangladesh Liberation War and a full-fledged war ensued between Pakistan and Bangladesh liberation forces with Indian support.

The Border Security Force (BSF) had played a key role in the Bangladesh liberation war in training of the “Mukti Vahini” and fighting with the enemy forces. To commemorate the 50 years of the Bangladesh liberation war, Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh have launched various programmes across India and Bangladesh.