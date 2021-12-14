2nd Edition Of ‘Nagaland For Green Christmas’ Launched, Celebrating Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Christmas

NET Web Desk

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Coordination Centre, Planning & Coordination Department of Nagaland has launched the second edition of the ‘Nagaland for Green Christmas’ campaign this year.

It focused on mobilizing all the residents of the northeastern state of Nagaland to celebrate a sustainable and environment-friendly Christmas.

‘Nagaland for Green Christmas’ campaign aims to disseminate the guidelines followed by United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals.

The key objective of this campaign deals with generating awareness about eco-friendly manner of celebrating festivities, thereby transforming this Christmas into a sustainable one.

“Nagaland for Green Christmas is the need of the hour for our state primarily because, while it is the most wonderful time of the year, it’s not the most environmentally friendly. With a little know-how, we can host a state-wide sustainable and eco-friendly Christmas. From the type of tree we buy to the food we eat, everything – no matter how big or small – can make a huge difference. The key is to incorporate small changes and considerations into our normal routine- think about the items we buy, how we use them and how we dispose of them as well.” – stated a DIPR release.

As part of its continuing celebrations, the SDG Coordination Centre has also planned for ‘Green Christmas Contest 2021’, applications for which will be taken into account till December 25, 2021.

The theme for 2nd edition of Green Christmas contest deals with ‘Minimalism’.

It depicts celebrations to the maximum by using minimum and locally availably resources.