330 Contestants Participating In 38th Edition Of ‘Mizoram Secondary Games 2021’

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Vice-Chairman of High-Powered Committee (HPC), Lunglei district, Lawmawma Tochhawng inaugurated the 38th Mizoram Secondary Games 2021 on October 14, 2021.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Lawmawma Tochhawng asserted that sports across educational institutions promote integration among students hailing from all corners of the northeastern state, thereby advising students to give much emphasis on various sports discipline as the Indian government has included sports as one of the school curriculum.

He further added that since sports have been taken-up as an industry in Mizoram, many youth can build a career out of it and thus, must maintain their health by refraining from substance abuses.

At this year’s Secondary School Games, 330 officials and athletes from various schools across 11 districts of Mizoram are participating in the event.

The last Mizoram ‘Secondary School Games’ was held in 2019 at Kolasib district, while no school games were conducted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.