Arunachal Pradesh : Construction Of PMGSY Stretches Should Be Completed By March 2022; Directs West Siang DC

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Commissioner of West Siang district, Penga Tato urged the contractors to complete the construction works of all Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) stretches in the district by March 2022.

During a meeting held with the Rural Works Department (RWD) engineers and contractors on Monday, the West Siang DC expressed unhappiness over the slow progress of construction works.

“Failure on the part of the contractors to complete the roads on time will not only give a bad name to the district but also result in blacklisting of the firms and deprive the rural people of road connectivity.” – asserted the West Siang DC.

Tato directed the contractors to expedite the process, as Centre will freeze all budgetary grants after 31 March, 2022.

Meanwhile, the RWD department also presented the status of various roads and bridges to the DC.

These included the roads from Darak to Boru Raksap (10.92 km), Liromoba to Rise Roa (10 km), Pidi Rime to Gadi Mesi (31 km), Yomcha to Belo (12.96 km) Darak to Larmuk Potom (9.6 km), 5.70 km Pidi Rime to Tego Gamlin (5.70 km).

However, the contractors have assured the DC to complete the works as per the deadline set.