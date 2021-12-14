Arunachal Pradesh : NDRF Conducts Mock Drill To Ensure Immediate Response During Earthquake

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to review the management plans during earthquakes and enhancing the ability to respond faster, a joint Mock Drill was organized by 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in collaboration with District Administration and other stakeholders at Basar, Lepa-Rada district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The 12 Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is organizing various capacity building programmes with an aim to improve preparedness on disaster management.

Taking to Twitter, the force has confirmed the news. “#12NDRF conducted Joint #MockExercise on #earthquake at #Basar #Leparada #ArunachalPradesh with District Administration and other stake holders to improve #preparedness on disaster management & Building Capacity.” – tweeted 12 NDRF Itanagar.

Its pertinent to note that mock exercises on various rescue operations were performed to ensure that concerned officials and locals are aware about disaster management plans for effective preparedness and response during times of real disasters.