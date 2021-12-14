Assam Adjudged As Third-Highest Performing State In ‘Non-Communicable & Common Cancers Screening’

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam have been adjudged as the third-best performing state in the category of non-communicable disease and common cancers screening among all northeastern, hilly and tribal states.

Headed by the Assam National Health Mission (NHM) Director, Dr. Lakshmanan S, the state health team attained the recognition on behalf of Assam during the Universal Health Day event organized in New Delhi on Monday.

“We were pushing hard for more screening but the award was something beyond our expectation,” Lakshmanan told TOI.

The best comprehensive primary health care (CPHC) team members from each state were also felicitated at the event, award for which was received by Piazbari Sub Centre-Health and Wellness Centre from Dhubri district in West Assam.

Organized by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), the event has been supported by the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), Jhpiego and the World Health Organization (WHO)-India.

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health & Family Welfare felicitated the states under the categories of “Best AB-HWC – Primary Healthcare Team Awards”, “Best Performing State/UT under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, “Screening of NCDs and common cancers at AB-HWCs”, “Creation of Digital Health IDs” and “PMJAY-NHA Awards”.

The day-long workshop was based on theme, “Leave No One’s Health Behind: Invest in Health Systems For All”.

However, Chandigarh attained the top position followed by Jammu & Kashmir.