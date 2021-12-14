Assam : BSF Recovers Huge Cache of Ammunition & Contraband Substances Along Indo-Bangladesh Border, 1 Intruder Held

NET Web Desk

The troops of Border Security Force (BSF) have recently apprehended an intruder with two crude bombs and narcotic drugs in Assam’s Dhubri district along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Based on specific inputs, the the BSF troops of Border Putpost (BOP) Bhogdore under Guwahati frontier carried out a search operation in the bordering village Karimbasani in Dhubri.

After thorough investigation, the security forces have recovered two country-made bombs, prohibited cough syrup and suspected narcotic drugs from the posession of the accused.

The accused have been identified as Khairul Islam.

Furthermore, the security forces have handed over the seized items to the concerned police stations for further legal action.