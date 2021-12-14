Assam : Dibrugarh-Based ‘Manohari Gold Tea’ Creates History, Auctioned At Rs. 99,999/- Kgs

NET Web Desk

The Assam-based special tea ‘Manohari Gold Tea’ on Tuesday created history, after been auctioned for Rs 99,999 per kilogram during the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC).

Considered to have been sold at the “highest price” ever been fetched in any tea auction organized in the country, the unique feature of this Dibrugarh tea is its bright yellow liquor with a soothing after-taste, which is known for several health benefits.

Auctioned in Sale No.50 of Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC), the Manohari Tea Estate sold 1 kg of its ‘Manohari Gold’ variety to Sourabh Tea Traders, informed the GTAC Secretary Priyanuz Dutta.

According to PTI report, Manohari Gold Tea was sold for Rs 50,000 per kg at the GTAC auction in July 2019, which stood to be the highest auction value at that time.

However, this record was later broken within a month when the ‘Golden Neddles Tea’, manufactured by Donyi Polo Tea Estate of Arunachal Pradesh, and ‘Golden Butterfly Tea’ of Dikon Tea Estate of Assam was sold for Rs 75,000 per kg in seperate auctions at the GTAC.