COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 320 New Cases, 7.49% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 320 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 7.49%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 2858. While, a total of 1,38,613 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 523 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 4274 samples were tested on November 13, 2021, out of which 140 samples belonged to males, while 180 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 154 belonged to symptomatic patients, 166 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,35,232. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 41 positive cases (11.85%), TrueNAT detected 26 (12.70%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 248 (6.71%) & 5 (17.24%) positive cases respectively.