Elder Line : Meghalaya Government Launches Toll-Free Helpline No. For Senior Citizens

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to provide senior-citizens – a platform to share their concerns, attain required information and guidance on issues, the Meghalaya Government on Monday launched an integrated Helpline No.

Named “Elder Line”, the Helpline for Senior Citizens was inaugurated by the Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla during a program.

The toll-free Helpline No. – 14567 will now let the senior citizens to access information on health care, elder friendly products, old age and shelter homes.

However, Elder Line will also provide guidance on pension related issues, Maintenance Act and legal issues.

The project has been initiated and funded by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, Senior Citizens Division.

Meanwhile, the process of setting-up the helpline was undertaken after signing of the Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India and the Social Welfare Department, Government of Meghalaya, and PACE computers on January 15, 2021, as informed by Shylla.

“In view of the transformation of the societal structure which has resulted in the breaking away of the joint family structure to the nuclear family structure, a large population of elderly population has been left with no or little support, care and treatment they deserve,” – asserted Shylla.

He further informed that state government is planning to establish old-age homes in every districts of the northeastern state, within the next five years.

In view of this project, the Department will also provide adequate budget provision for constructing a permanent Old Age Home at Mawkasiang.

This old-age home will cater to the need for shelter, food, medical requirement of the elder citizens, who are residing without any family support.