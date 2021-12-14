Election Commission Designates Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao As ‘Chief Electoral Officer’ Of Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 14, 2021 : The Election Commission of India (ECI) designated Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao IAS (TR-2005) as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Tripura in consultation with the state government recently.

The notification from the government of India informed “Sh Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao will cease to hold and hand over forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the Government of Tripura which he may be holding before such assumption of office.”

“Sh. Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao while functioning as the Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura will not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the Government of Tripura except that he should be designated Secretary to the Government in charge of Election Department in the State Secretariat”, – the notification further reads.

Currently, Gitte is serving as the Secretary of the Urban Development, Tourism and Public Works Departments, with additional charges of Secretary-Education (Higher & School), Rural Development (including Panchayats) and Co-operation Departments, Government of Tripura.