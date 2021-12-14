Firing Along Assam-Manipur Border By Suspected NSCN Rebels, 1 Injured

NET Web Desk

A fresh spate of firing have been reported in Cachar district of Assam along the Assam-Manipur border on Tuesday.

The firing took place at Namdeilong Punji near Chamtilla bordering Manipur-Assam, under the Jirighat police station.

According to reports, the firing took place after suspected insurgents of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) entered into a bordering village with an intent to fulfill some demands, which were opposed by the residents.

Meanwhile, the horrific incident reportedly injured a man, who has been immediately admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Silchar, Assam.

A team of police led by Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur immediately rushed to the spot to investigate the incident.