HSPDP Urges Assam & Meghalaya Governments To Take-Up Matters Of Remaining More Sensitive “Disputed Areas”

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to sort out the long-pending boundary conflict between the northeastern states of Assam & Meghalaya, the respective state governments have recently constituted regional committees for attaining detailed reports on the six “less complicated” disputed areas.

Responding to the same, the Hills State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) urged the Assam & Meghalaya governments to resolve the border disputes emerging in the remaining six disputed areas.

Considered to be more sensitive, the other six areas include – Langpih, Block-I, & Block-II.

The HSPDP president, KP Pangniang on Monday urged expressed hope that permanent solution to the vexed issue along all the 12 areas of differences will be resolved within a year.

Pangniang, also a member of the West Khasi Hills regional committee elaborated on the principles, which were taken into account by the panel for preparing the detailed report. These principles include – opinions of the local people, administrative convenience and history.

Recently, the regional committees of Ri Bhoi & West Khasi Hills District of Meghalaya on Wednesday submitted their reports to the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

These regional committees prepared a detailed report, after visiting the disputed areas, and having a one-to-one interaction with the locals residing along these regions.

Based on these reports prepared by regional committees of both northeastern states, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma will take a final call on the border issue.

Its pertinent to note that border disputes between the two states exist in 12 areas, but the state governments identified six “less complicated” areas for discussion during the recent joint visit. In case of Meghalaya, these six areas of differences include – Tarabari, Gizang and Hahim in West Khasi Hills district, Ratacherra in East Jaintia Hills district, and Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilingkata in Ri Bhoi district.

Earlier, the regional committees formed by both northeastern states were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to the “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports by October 30.

But, both the cabinets then decided to extend the timing for regional committees for submitting their reports by another two to three weeks, in view of the by-polls.