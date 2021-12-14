Mizoram : Night Curfew Will Be Imposed During Christmas & New Year Festivities

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Chief Secretary of Mizoram IAS Renu Sharma today held a video conference with all district Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Secretaries of Disaster Management & Rehabilitation, Health and Family Welfare Department, National Health Mission (NHM), and State Nodal Officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP).

During the video conference, DCs briefed the Chief Secretary on the ongoing COVID-19 situation in their respective districts. Reports on the positivity rate and measures to mitigate its further spread were discussed.

The meeting also decided to impose night curfew in district headquarters with Law Enforcement personnel and Executive Duty to be placed at all public places during Christmas and New Year to maintain stringent COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

Meanwhile, the IDSP State Nodal Officer and state spokesperson for COVID-19, Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma asserted that genome sequencing is done in all the hot spots.

Currently, the northeastern state of Mizoram incorporates of 7 COVID-19 hot spots.

Furthermore, the state COVID-19 spokesperson, Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma also informed the Chief Secretary that all foreign passengers entering Mizoram have tested negative for COVID-19.

Its worthy to note that Chief Secretary of Mizoram IAS Renu Sharma is a 1988 Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

She was previously posted to Mizoram’ government as Commissioner and Secretary in the Finance and GAD department between June 2011 and August 2012.

However, Sharma was again transferred to Mizoram in 2016 as Principal Secretary in the State’s Home and Personnel and Administrative departments.