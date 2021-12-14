Tripura government Formulates Water Body Lease Policy 2021; 589 ‘Matsya Mitra’ Will Be Recruited

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 14, 2021 : In a first-ever move, the Tripura Government has formulated ‘Water Body Lease Policy -2021’ for better maintenance of the water bodies under various departments of the government.

Besides, the government has decided to recruit 589 Matsya Mitra aiming to augment fish production across the state.

In a press conference here in Agartala, Fisheries Minister Mever Kumar Jamatia said, “There are 1502 water bodies in the state which are under the supervision of different government departments like Fisheries, Panchayat, Education, Security etc.”

“However, the government has formulated ‘Tripura Water Body Lease Policy 2021’ to ensure better maintenance of these water bodies. This is a first-of-kind initiative in the state”, he added.

Jamatia said, it was difficult in managing the resources of the water bodies besides, preservation and improvements of those were also difficult as there was no policy earlier. From now on, all the water bodies would be controlled by the fisheries department for smooth management of the water body resources as per the policy.

Citing an achievement, Janatia said that Tripura, secured the top position among 11 Indian hilly states for excellence in the Fisheries sector. As a recognition of the achievement, the Central Ministry of Fisheries awarded Rs 10 lakh to Tripura on the occasion of ‘World Fisheries Day’ – November 21.

He said, “Presently we are importing 23 percent fish from outside the state as well as from Bangladesh to meet the market demand. We have already introduced aquaculture techniques like Biofloc, Cage culture and production of fish fingerlings seeds to augment the production and reduce the gap. The new policy will help us to meet qur goal of fulfilling the gap.”

The Minister is hopeful to meet the goal of fulfilling the gap within the next two to three years.

Apart from introducing different aquaculture techniques, the Government has undertaken steps to construct multiple check dams in different parts of the state under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project.

With the coordination of the Forest and Fisheries departments, the initiative of farming fish in those check-dams has already been started, he added.

He also advised the people of Tripura to consume fish as per the World Health Organization (WHO) guideline.

According to the WHO guidelines, per person should consume 11 kg fish per year. In this connection, he said now Tripura is in the second spot in terms of consuming fish with about 25 kg per year among all states of India. Andaman Nicobar islands are at the top with 35 kg per person consumption.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Fisheries department Deepa D. Nair highlighted several developmental initiatives taken by the fisheries department.

She said, “The state government will recruit a total of 589 Matsya Mitras across the state to meet the goal of increasing the production of fish.”

Joint Director of Fisheries department – Abni Debbarma also attended the press conference.